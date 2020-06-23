X Financial (XYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect X Financial to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.54 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts expect X Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get X Financial alerts:

Shares of XYF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. X Financial has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYF. ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.