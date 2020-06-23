X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $86,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,782 shares of company stock valued at $164,659 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XFOR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

