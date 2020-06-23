Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) versus Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Odonate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences N/A -33.69% -25.92% Odonate Therapeutics N/A -67.21% -58.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xenetic Biosciences and Odonate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Xenetic Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 106.42%. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.89%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Odonate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 342.48 -$12.77 million N/A N/A Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.82 million ($4.05) -10.34

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Odonate Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

