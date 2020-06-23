Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.55, approximately 435 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Xero from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07.

Xero Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

