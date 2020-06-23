Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Trading Up 7.7%

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 38,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Xtierra (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Xtierra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtierra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.