Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 69,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

