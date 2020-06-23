Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 1,912,594 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 97.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,428,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after buying an additional 1,690,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,939,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $8,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Constellium by 39.2% in the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 4,727,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 1,330,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 154.83. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

