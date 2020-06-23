Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.07. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $63,185,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 284,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 56.2% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 911,133 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

