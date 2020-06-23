Zacks: Analysts Set $27.00 Target Price for Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC)

Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bill.com an industry rank of 41 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NYSE KC opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter.

Bill.com Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited researches, develops, and provides cloud technology and services. The company develops a service system which is based on its cloud storage platform. It offers file sharing and storage service under brand name Kuaipan to enterprises and individual users. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.