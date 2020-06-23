Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSKN. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.16. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

