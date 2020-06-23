ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report released on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZIOP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market cap of $760.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.49. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,295 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

