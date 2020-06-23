ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 250.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIOP. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

