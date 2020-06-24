$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,530,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.