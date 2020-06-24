21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VNET has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

VNET stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.27. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

