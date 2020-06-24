$313.84 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post sales of $313.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.00 million and the lowest is $311.14 million. Kforce posted sales of $338.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair lowered Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

KFRC opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $195,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,528,379 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kforce by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 207,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

