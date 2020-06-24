$4.45 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce sales of $4.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.50 million. Epizyme posted sales of $5.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $42.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $198.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,378,943.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,786,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Epizyme by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,936 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

