$431.40 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post sales of $431.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $442.00 million. Teradata reported sales of $478.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. Citigroup raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.