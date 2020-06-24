4,951 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

