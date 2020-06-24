5,143 Shares in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,143 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $176,189.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,438.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,706,103 shares of company stock valued at $268,652,579. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

