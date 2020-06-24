5,714 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,027,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FCN. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.67. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.80 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

