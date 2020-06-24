$978.62 Million in Sales Expected for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report sales of $978.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $910.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Shaw Communications posted sales of $988.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 248,615 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0707 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 79.63%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

