AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of AAON worth $31,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $1,713,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,649,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,607,172.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

