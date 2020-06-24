Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Aaron’s worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,366,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 851,559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 736,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,460,000 after buying an additional 334,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 833.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

