Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,299.33 ($16.54).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.42) to GBX 1,260 ($16.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($16.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Abcam to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.43) to GBX 1,188 ($15.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Abcam alerts:

ABC stock opened at GBX 1,386 ($17.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 943 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.16). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 66.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.