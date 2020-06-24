Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 6,600 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.