Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Downgraded to Hold at B. Riley

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 179.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Aegis dropped their target price on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

ACST opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

