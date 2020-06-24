Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

