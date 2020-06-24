Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.30. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 2,364 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

