Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Short Interest Update

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IOTS. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

