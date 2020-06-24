Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Aegion alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aegion by 1,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegion by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. Aegion has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.