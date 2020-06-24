Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEGN. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of AEGN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $458.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Aegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 9.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

