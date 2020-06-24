Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.40

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.40 and traded as low as $20.74. Aeorema Communications shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 6,460 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Hale purchased 25,000 shares of Aeorema Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,000.13). Also, insider Andrew Harvey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,545.50). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,000.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

