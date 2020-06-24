Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.95 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.31) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AF. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($3.93) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.76) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.87 ($6.60).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

AF opened at €4.28 ($4.81) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($16.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.81.

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.