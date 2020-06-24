Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKCA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 12.25. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

