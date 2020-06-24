Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

NYSE:ALK opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,150,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,185,000 after purchasing an additional 82,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

