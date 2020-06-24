Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 3,308 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.00 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

