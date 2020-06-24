Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

CTRE opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Caretrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

