Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 23,936 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KL stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

