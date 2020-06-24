Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Bilibili as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,705,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,224 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,354,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,501,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,298,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bilibili Inc – has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

