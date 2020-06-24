Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.40. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 6,716 shares changing hands.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

