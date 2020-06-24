Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.23. Alpha Bank shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 16,604 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alpha Bank in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Alpha Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

