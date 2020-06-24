Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives News Impact Rating of -2.17

Media headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alphabet’s ranking:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,464.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,408.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,351.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $990.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.