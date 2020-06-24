ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.69

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $4.83. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 376 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ANA HOLDINGS IN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

