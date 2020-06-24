Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.21 Million

Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce sales of $146.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.43 million and the highest is $149.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $175.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $594.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.81 million to $617.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $630.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.89 million to $658.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

OFC opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

