Analysts Set Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) PT at GBX 1,299.33

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,299.33 ($16.54).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($16.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.43) to GBX 1,188 ($15.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Abcam to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.42) to GBX 1,260 ($16.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Abcam alerts:

ABC opened at GBX 1,386 ($17.64) on Wednesday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 943 ($12.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,584 ($20.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,385.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,300.39.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.