Analysts Set Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Price Target at $9.33

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

HUD stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Hudson has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $476.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter. Hudson had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hudson by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

