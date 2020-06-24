Analysts Set La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) PT at $30.00

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 103.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

