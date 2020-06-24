Analysts Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) PT at GBX 1,402

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($17.84).

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXIG. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,278.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,375.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 724 ($9.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.28).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.