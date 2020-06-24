Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The company has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

