Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,661 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $336,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.13 and its 200-day moving average is $296.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

